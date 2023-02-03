Bay Area Residents Keep Watchful Eye on Soil During Latest Round of Rain

Soil across the Bay Area reached maximum saturation earlier this year, and many people fear it won't take much more rain to cause another round of problems.

On Alvarado Road in the Oakland Hills, a hillside went sliding during the powerful storms a few weeks ago. In the past week, the property owner has been working to shore it up.

A Berkeley Hills home got hit by a mudslide the same night as the Alvarado Street slide. Zaytuna College, which owns the hillside that slipped, has hired civil engineers to shore things up and improve drainage.

In Orinda where an entire house slipped off its foundation and down a hillside, another home remains red-tagged and residents are paying close attention to conditions.

