bay area storm

Bay Area Residents Keep Watchful Eye on Soil During Latest Round of Rain

By Jodi Hernandez

NBC Universal, Inc.

Soil across the Bay Area reached maximum saturation earlier this year, and many people fear it won't take much more rain to cause another round of problems.

On Alvarado Road in the Oakland Hills, a hillside went sliding during the powerful storms a few weeks ago. In the past week, the property owner has been working to shore it up.

A Berkeley Hills home got hit by a mudslide the same night as the Alvarado Street slide. Zaytuna College, which owns the hillside that slipped, has hired civil engineers to shore things up and improve drainage.

In Orinda where an entire house slipped off its foundation and down a hillside, another home remains red-tagged and residents are paying close attention to conditions.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

NBC Bay Area's Jodi Hernandez has more in the video report above.

bay area weather 51 mins ago

Forecast: Weekend Rain Chance

bay area weather 12 hours ago

Rain Returns to Bay Area With Quick Moving System

This article tagged under:

bay area storm
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us