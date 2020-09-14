Air Quality

Record-Breaking Spare the Air Alert Streak Extended Through Wednesday

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District has issued Spare the Air alerts through Wednesday because of wildfire smoke, making it 30 straight days of the alerts banning wood burning in the region.

Wildfires burning around California as well as in Oregon and Washington have sent large amounts of smoke around the Bay Area and kept people mostly indoors to avoid the unhealthy air quality.

On days that the air district issues Spare the Air alerts, it is illegal in the nine-county Bay Area to burn wood or other solid fuels indoors or outdoors.

Residents and visitors are advised to avoid exposure to the smoky conditions by staying inside with windows and doors closed, and to set air conditioning and car vent systems to re-circulate air to prevent outside air from moving inside.

According to the air district, the smoke can irritate eyes and airways and those with existing respiratory illnesses are particularly susceptible.

