‘STAND WITH KENOSHA!' Oakland Rally Held to Protest Rittenhouse Verdict

By NBC Bay Area staff

A demonstration is underway late Friday in the Bay Area following the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all counts in his murder trial connected to the shootings of three people during unrest in Kenosha during the summer of 2020.

In Oakland, organizers planned a "STAND WITH KENOSHA!" demonstration starting at 6 p.m. at 18th Street and Broadway. From there the group planned to march to the courthouse.

At least one business in the area was seen boarding up its storefront.

Retired Santa Clara County Judge LaDoris Cordell joins NBC Bay Area to discuss the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

The verdict set off a wave of reactions on social media.

President Joe Biden said Friday that he and many other Americans feels "angry and concerned" about the Rittenhouse acquittal. Many of those initial reactions were posted on social media, including some local officials posting their thoughts.

