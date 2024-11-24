bay area weather

Parts of Bay Area start recovering after season's strongest atmospheric river

By Christie Smith

NBC Universal, Inc.

A day after a flash flood warning was issued for parts of San Francisco and the East Bay, the rain moved on, and crews were working.

Heavy downpours fell over much of the Bay Area over the past week, causing small landslides, overflowing a river, and flooding some streets. The storm was the season’s strongest atmospheric river, a long plume of moisture that forms over an ocean and flows through the sky over land.

In San Anselmo, an Oak Tree leaned over another tree, which fell.

According to PG&E, the tree fell into powerlines, and crews cut the power so they could work on the repair.

San Francisco is still recovering after flash floods have impacted the streets and freeways.

Separately, in Mill Valley, at the Goodman Building Supply, the business said it still expects potential visitors as the storm looms.

According to the National Weather Service, Saturday's forecast for the greater San Francisco Bay Area calls for up to 70% chance of rain, especially in the North Bay, with strong winds throughout the region. The chance of rain in the evening is 30 to 40%.

Bay City News and The Associated Press helped contribute to this report.

