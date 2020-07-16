Bay Area, State Leaders Urging Residents to Wear Face Masks

Polite requests to wear a mask from politicians are being replaced with frustrated pleas and talk of fines.

San Mateo County is on the verge of being put on the state watch list because of an increase in cases.

Landing on the list means fitness centers, hair salons and places of worship will have to close again.

The county has launched a billboard campaign encouraging mask use to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is urging elected officials to fine people who don't cover their face, comparing masks to seat belts.

San Mateo County Supervisor David Canepa says he agrees.

“I believe, like Benioff, it’s like a seat belt, If you don't wear it, you get a fine. Analogy is similar because we're saving lives,” he said.

On Twitter, Governor Gavin Newsom is also urging people not to be selfish and wear a mask. A growing number of elected officials across the country are now mandating masks to help slow the surge in cases.

Arkansas and Colorado now require masks statewide, while Georgia's governor is trying to reverse mask orders in at least 15 cities, but Atlanta's mayor is not backing down.