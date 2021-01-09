Bay Area Stay-at-Home Order Extended

State public health officials announced Saturday the Bay Area stay-at-home order has been extended indefinitely until ICU bed capacity is greater than or equal to 15%.

The decision comes as COVID-19 cases continue to rise thus increasing hospitalizations and low ICU bed capacity.

Under the extended order, residents are directed to stay at home except for work, shopping or other essential activities, such as medical appointments.

Various counties across the Bay Area have different ICU bed capacities. For example, Sonoma County's ICU capacity is above the regional level at 27.6%. However, the county is averaging nearly double the rate of cases than when the stay-at-home order was first enacted.

“Sonoma County residents and businesses have endured so much over the past year, and I know that everyone is anxiously awaiting the time when we can finally return to a sense of normalcy and safely reopen our economy,” said Lynda Hopkins, Chair of the Board of Supervisors. “While we are hopeful that the vaccine will soon provide the means to end this pandemic, the virus is still raging through our community. We are asking everyone for a little more patience while we slow the spread and work through our vaccine distribution plan.”

In Santa Clara County, the ICU bed capacity is at 6%.

"With the current surge of COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations, the County expects to be under the restrictions of this State order for some time," officials said in a statement. "It is more critical than ever to stay at home, wear a mask if you must leave home for essential activities, and keep a distance from those outside your households."