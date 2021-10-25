Bay Area Storm: Busy Highways Flooded in East Bay, South Bay

As the Bay Area storm made its way south early Monday, the heavy rain caused flooding and other problems on multiple busy roadways in the southern East Bay and South Bay.

Interstate 880 in Fremont was shut down in both directions from Thornton Avenue to Mowry Avenue, and several motorists were stranded due to deep floodwaters, according to Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP indicated the closure would last for hours and urged drivers to find an alternate route.

Highway 84 east of Fremont, also called Niles Canyon Road, was closed down due to a rock slide at Palomares Road, Caltrans said.

Earlier Monday morning and late Sunday night, there were reports of flooding and standing water causing vehicles to stall on southbound Highway 17 at Hamilton Avenue in Campbell, on southbound Interstate 280 in Saratoga and on northbound I-880 near Mission Boulevard in Fremont.

In San Jose, floodwaters shut down the southbound lanes of Highway 87 just north of Julian Street on Sunday night.