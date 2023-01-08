Bay Area Storm: More Rain, High Wind Warnings, Flood Watches

As the Bay Area enjoys a sunny break from the stormy weather, the National Weather Service issued an updated timeline Sunday morning about the heavy rain that is soon to come into the region.

We should see a few showers Sunday, but overall things will be drier allowing a short break ahead of a more powerful storm expected to arrive Sunday night into Monday.

The parade of storms continues & Jan 9-10 will pack a punch. Here's a storm timeline of what to expect. Use today to finish any storm prep! #cawx #BayArea #CentralCA #BigSur pic.twitter.com/U20V54mkr3 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 8, 2023

When will it be raining in the Bay Area?

Forecasters say that Sunday afternoon is the last chance to prep for a storm that will arrive on Monday.

On Sunday night after 10 p.m., the Bay Area will experience moderate to heavy rains, with winds up to 60 miles per hour, said the weather service.

The following day, Bay Area valleys will receive two to four inches of rain. Mountainous areas will receive five to 10 inches of rain, predicts the weather service.

Flooding and rain will continue into the week, though wind gusts will lessen by Tuesday afternoon, said NWS.

Flood Watches, Flood Warning issued in the Bay Area

The entire Bay Area will be under a flood watch from 4 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

In addition, NWS issued a flood warning for the Guadalupe River in Santa Clara County for Monday.

...The National Weather Service in San Francisco CA has issued a

Flood Warning for the following rivers in California...



Guadalupe River above the Alamaden Expressway affecting Santa Clara County.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/rugWxzJf87 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 8, 2023

Do you know the difference between a Flood Watch and a Flood Warning? A Flood Watch is issued when flooding is possible. Take the time to prepare for flooding. A Flood Warning means flooding is occurring or imminent. #CAwx #CAflood pic.twitter.com/CFJCy6rCdn — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 8, 2023

High Wind Warning issued for entire Bay Area

The Bay Area will also be under a wind advisory Sunday Night through Monday afternoon, according to the weather service.

NWS said that they expect southerly winds near 20 to 35 mph with gust up to 60 mph in the valley locations and 35 to 50 mph with gust up 80 mph along the coast and highest peaks

High Wind Warning has been issued for our region starting tonight at 8 PM into Monday 4 PM. Expect southerly winds near 20 to 35 mph with gust up to 60 mph in the valley locations and 35 to 50 mph with gust up 80 mph along the coast and highest peaks. #CAwx #highwind pic.twitter.com/VbzaXV22ez — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 8, 2023

What problems will the storms bring to the Bay Area?

Like previous storms that pounded the Bay Area, the next ones will present similar problems, weather officials say.

The combination of rain and wind is expected to cause widespread flooding, landslides, downed trees and power outages.

