bay area storm

Bay Area Storm-Related Problems: Outages, Downed Trees and Road Closures

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A storm system hitting the Bay Area with gusty wind this week has already caused several issues across the region.

We'll be updating this page throughout this weather event. Here's a look at the latest problems reported Tuesday:

Downed power lines and trees in Fremont

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Fremont police are asking residents to avoid Walnut Avenue between Overacker Avenue and Gallaudet Drive due to downed power lines and trees.

bay area weather

Bay Area Weather Forecast: Gusty Winds, Rain, Cold Temperatures, Low Elevation Snow

power outages

Map: View PG&E Outages in Bay Area

Downed trees reported on the Peninsula

A fallen tree in San Carlos forced the closure of Cherry Street between Chestnut and Elm streets.

Another tree fell in Redwood City. Check out the video in anchor Janelle Wang's tweet below.

San Francisco Zoo closed due to high winds

The San Francisco Zoo was forced to shut down Tuesday afternoon due to high winds.

This article tagged under:

bay area storm
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us