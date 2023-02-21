Bay Area Storm-Related Problems: Outages, Downed Trees and Road Closures

A storm system hitting the Bay Area with gusty wind this week has already caused several issues across the region.

We'll be updating this page throughout this weather event. Here's a look at the latest problems reported Tuesday:

Downed power lines and trees in Fremont

Fremont police are asking residents to avoid Walnut Avenue between Overacker Avenue and Gallaudet Drive due to downed power lines and trees.

Please avoid Walnut Ave between Overacker Ave and Gallaudet Dr due to downed power lines/trees. Please use an alternate route while the roadway is temporarily closed. pic.twitter.com/bioA0T4fA1 — Fremont Police Department (@FremontPD) February 21, 2023

Downed trees reported on the Peninsula

A fallen tree in San Carlos forced the closure of Cherry Street between Chestnut and Elm streets.

⚠️Notice: Road closure



Cherry Street between Chestnut Street and Elm Street is currently closed due to a fallen tree.



Thank you for your patience and cooperation. pic.twitter.com/yvzzq2cai3 — City of San Carlos (@CityofSanCarlos) February 21, 2023

Another tree fell in Redwood City. Check out the video in anchor Janelle Wang's tweet below.

Burrrr!🥶And it's going to be even colder the rest of the week. Wind advisory issued for the entire Bay Area today. This tree fell in Redwood City this AM.

Tomorrow, temps drops even more. Also, rain and low elevation snow this week.🌨️@nbcbayarea https://t.co/k0rJyboekl pic.twitter.com/SGya0ehr6Q — Janelle Wang (@janellewang) February 21, 2023

San Francisco Zoo closed due to high winds

The San Francisco Zoo was forced to shut down Tuesday afternoon due to high winds.