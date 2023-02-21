Bay Area Storm-Related Problems: Outages, Downed Trees and Road Closures

A storm system hitting the Bay Area with gusty wind this week has already caused several issues across the region.
We'll be updating this page throughout this weather event. Here's a look at the latest problems reported Tuesday:
Downed power lines and trees in Fremont
Fremont police are asking residents to avoid Walnut Avenue between Overacker Avenue and Gallaudet Drive due to downed power lines and trees.
Downed trees reported on the Peninsula
A fallen tree in San Carlos forced the closure of Cherry Street between Chestnut and Elm streets.
Another tree fell in Redwood City. Check out the video in anchor Janelle Wang's tweet below.
San Francisco Zoo closed due to high winds
The San Francisco Zoo was forced to shut down Tuesday afternoon due to high winds.