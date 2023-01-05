Another Day of Water, Mud and Cleanup for Peninsula Residents After Strong Storm

Thousands of PG&E customers across the Bay Area were still without power Thursday following a strong storm fueled by an atmospheric river.
NBC Bay Area's Damian Trujillo reports from the Peninsula on what residents are doing in the aftermath of the storm and shows some of the damage the atmospheric river caused.
