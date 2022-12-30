bay area storm

Series of Storms Soak Bay Area: View Images From Across the Region

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A series of storms to end 2022 will continue into the new year.

Below you'll find photos of what the Bay Area has looked liked during the waves of wet weather. Share your storm photos by e-mailing isee@nbcbayarea.com, tweeting it to @nbcbayarea or messaging us on Facebook.

Visit nbcbayarea.com/weather for your latest Microclimate Forecast.

NBC Bay Area
Road to Larson Farm Winery in Sonoma covered in water. (Dec. 30, 2022)
Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
NBC Bay Area
Caltrans crews dig a ditch to keep water flowing and off Highway 12 in Sonoma County. (Dec. 30, 2022)
NBC Bay Area
A look at Alameda Creek in Niles near Highway 84/Niles Canryon ahead of a stronger storm set to hit late Friday into Saturday. (Dec. 30, 2022)
NBC Bay Area
A rainbow is seen during a break from the rain on Friday in Los Gatos. (Dec. 30, 2022)

bay area storm Dec 29

Use Interactive Radar to Track the Bay Area Storm

Atmospheric River 6 hours ago

What Is an Atmospheric River? Here's What to Know

Getty Images
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 29: People are seen on Powell Street in Union Square of San Francisco as heavy rain hits West Coast in California, United States on December 29, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Getty Images
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 29: A cable car is seen on California Street in Nob Hill of San Francisco as heavy rain hits West Coast in California, United States on December 29, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Getty Images
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 29: People walk with umbrellas in Union Square of San Francisco as heavy rain hits West Coast in California, United States on December 29, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Getty Images
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 29: A couple with umbrellas cross the street in Nob Hill of San Francisco as heavy rain hits West Coast in California, United States on December 29, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Getty Images
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 29: A woman walks with an umbrella by the Macy's Christmas tree in Union Square of San Francisco as heavy rain hits West Coast in California, United States on December 29, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Getty Images
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 29: People ride on cable car on California Street in Nob Hill of San Francisco as heavy rain hits West Coast in California, United States on December 29, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Getty Images
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 29: Raindrops and Macy's Christmas tree is seen in Union Square of San Francisco as heavy rain hits West Coast in California, United States on December 29, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

This article tagged under:

bay area storm
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us