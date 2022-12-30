Series of Storms Soak Bay Area: View Images From Across the Region

A
series of storms to end 2022 will continue into the new year.
Below you'll find photos of what the Bay Area has looked liked during the waves of wet weather. Share your storm photos by e-mailing isee@nbcbayarea.com, tweeting it to
@nbcbayarea or messaging us on Facebook.
Visit
nbcbayarea.com/weather for your latest Microclimate Forecast.
NBC Bay Area
Road to Larson Farm Winery in Sonoma covered in water. (Dec. 30, 2022)
NBC Bay Area
Caltrans crews dig a ditch to keep water flowing and off Highway 12 in Sonoma County. (Dec. 30, 2022)
NBC Bay Area
A look at Alameda Creek in Niles near Highway 84/Niles Canryon ahead of a stronger storm set to hit late Friday into Saturday. (Dec. 30, 2022)
NBC Bay Area
A rainbow is seen during a break from the rain on Friday in Los Gatos. (Dec. 30, 2022)
Getty Images
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 29: People are seen on Powell Street in Union Square of San Francisco as heavy rain hits West Coast in California, United States on December 29, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Getty Images
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 29: A cable car is seen on California Street in Nob Hill of San Francisco as heavy rain hits West Coast in California, United States on December 29, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Getty Images
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 29: People walk with umbrellas in Union Square of San Francisco as heavy rain hits West Coast in California, United States on December 29, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Getty Images
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 29: A couple with umbrellas cross the street in Nob Hill of San Francisco as heavy rain hits West Coast in California, United States on December 29, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Getty Images
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 29: A woman walks with an umbrella by the Macy's Christmas tree in Union Square of San Francisco as heavy rain hits West Coast in California, United States on December 29, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Getty Images
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 29: People ride on cable car on California Street in Nob Hill of San Francisco as heavy rain hits West Coast in California, United States on December 29, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Getty Images
SAN FRANCISCO, CA - DECEMBER 29: Raindrops and Macy's Christmas tree is seen in Union Square of San Francisco as heavy rain hits West Coast in California, United States on December 29, 2022. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)