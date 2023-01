Dozens of homeowners in Redwood City who faced flooding over the weekend are now rushing to prepare for another strong storm.

Marianne Favro has more in the video report above.

Visit nbcbayarea.com/weather for the latest storm updates.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Ranieri has the details on the stronger storm Wednesday and how many more storms are lining up in your Microclimate Forecast.