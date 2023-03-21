Bay Area Storm-Related Problems: Fallen Trees, Power Outages

An early spring storm system packing gusty winds and light to moderate rain is causing issues in the Bay Area.

We're tracking the major issues below.

Here's the latest from Tuesday, March 21:

Highway 17 reopens in Santa Cruz County

Highway 17 was closed in both directions Tuesday afternoon in Scotts Valley, the CHP said. The closure was at Mt. Herman Road. Both directions reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

N/B SR-17 is reopened. SR-17 is open in both directions. Traffic is moving slow https://t.co/i37OQU2nvz — CHP Santa Cruz (@CHPscrz) March 21, 2023