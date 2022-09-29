Three Bay Area Students Raise Awareness to Stop AAPI Hate

Three Bay Area students are sharing a place to start as they embark on their journey with the Stop Asian Hate Project.

The three high schoolers from Moreau Catholic School in Hayward were at San Francisco’s Mission District Thursday as they were awarded $5,000 from an organization called Youth Leadership Institute.

“As an Asian, I want to do something to help other Asian Americans to shine a light on the Asian culture,” said Jocelyn Yang.

Yang, Christine Pham, and Makaela Luman said they plan to do that through the Stop Asian Hate project, advocating for high schools to raise awareness on anti Asian hate and actively listen to AAPI students.

“There’s such a large Asian community at our school and I think that really inspired us to focus on this particular issue,” said Luman.

“I am so proud of this project because it helps raised awareness about racism and discrimination,” said Pham.

