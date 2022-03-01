Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Bay Area Tech Companies Helping Ukraine After Russia's Invasion

By Scott Budman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Tech companies in the Bay Area are working to help Ukraine after Russia's invasion.

Some local companies are providing internet access and housing, while others are restricting access to Russian social media.

San Francisco-based Airbnb is one of the Bay Area companies pitching in, saying it will offer free temporary housing to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

"The need for many of these refugees as they're settling is temporary housing while they identify their permanent housing situation, essentially bridging a gap," said Liz Fusco with Airbnb.

Meanwhile, Google, Facebook and Twitter have all blocked Russian companies from generating ad revenue on their sites.

Silicon Valley is also fighting a cyber war, with security companies battling misinformation sent over computer networks.

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 22

Live Updates: Russian Convoy Threatens Kyiv; Nations Agree to Release Oil Reserves

Russia-Ukraine Crisis Feb 25

Want to Support War Victims in Ukraine? Here's How You Can Help

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Russia-Ukraine CrisisUkraine
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us