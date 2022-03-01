Bay Area Tech Companies Helping Ukraine After Russia's Invasion

Tech companies in the Bay Area are working to help Ukraine after Russia's invasion.

Some local companies are providing internet access and housing, while others are restricting access to Russian social media.

San Francisco-based Airbnb is one of the Bay Area companies pitching in, saying it will offer free temporary housing to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

"The need for many of these refugees as they're settling is temporary housing while they identify their permanent housing situation, essentially bridging a gap," said Liz Fusco with Airbnb.

Meanwhile, Google, Facebook and Twitter have all blocked Russian companies from generating ad revenue on their sites.

Silicon Valley is also fighting a cyber war, with security companies battling misinformation sent over computer networks.