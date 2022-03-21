Tech Events, Conferences Return to the Bay Area

A huge line of gamers outside San Francisco's Moscone Center on Monday marked a sign of how excited people are to get back to in-person tech events.

The event at the Moscone Center is the Game Developers Conference, which was held virtually the past two years.

"Although we spend a lot of time on a screen,, it's still a community," said Ritz Mpindi, a conference attendee from New York.

But not everything is back live yet -- Nvidia's big GTC show starting next week is still virtual, as is Apple's upcoming Worldwide Developers Conference.

Meanwhile, a growing number of companies are setting up to meet customers face-to-face again.

San Francisco is also about to see a boost in hotel and restaurant business.