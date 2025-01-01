Examining Silicon Valley tech stocks' performance in 2024

For all the nail-biting we did during 2024 about the economy and our money, the stock market roared ahead this year, especially when it comes to local tech stocks.

Not only did stocks do broadly well this year with the S&P 500 Index up more than 20%, this is the second straight year where that happened.

NBC Bay Area business and tech reporter Scott Budman shows how Silicon Valley led the way in bringing trillions of dollars in wealth to the stock market. Watch his report in the video above.