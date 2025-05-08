San Jose

Bay Area teen accepted to over 100 colleges

NBC Universal, Inc.

A 13-year-old student from the Bay Area is turning heads with how many colleges he has heard back from.

Sunny Nguyen has been accepted to over 100 colleges and was awarded over $3 million in scholarships.

NBC Bay Area's Marcus Washington speaks with Nguyen about why he applied to so many colleges, his subjects he would like to study and what careers he is most interested in pursuing.

Watch the interview in the video above.

San Jose
