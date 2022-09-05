Tracking Bay Area Temperature Records Broken During Extended Heat Wave

An extended heat wave baking the Bay Area and California is breaking records.

Here's a look at the daily high temperature records that have been broken so far, according to the National Weather Service. Be sure to check back over the next couple days to see if any other records were set.

New temperature records for Monday, September 5

Stay tuned for the final high temperature reports. In the meantime, here's a look at the forecast.

Meteorologist Kari Hall has an update on the dangerous heat wave and when there could be some relief in the Microclimate Forecast.

New temperature records for Sunday, September 4

Gilroy sizzled at 107 degrees, breaking the old Sept. 4 record of 103 set back in 1998.