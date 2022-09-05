bay area heat wave

Tracking Bay Area Temperature Records Broken During Extended Heat Wave

By NBC Bay Area staff

Alex Gottschalk/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

An extended heat wave baking the Bay Area and California is breaking records.

Here's a look at the daily high temperature records that have been broken so far, according to the National Weather Service. Be sure to check back over the next couple days to see if any other records were set.

New temperature records for Monday, September 5

Stay tuned for the final high temperature reports. In the meantime, here's a look at the forecast.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Meteorologist Kari Hall has an update on the dangerous heat wave and when there could be some relief in the Microclimate Forecast.

New temperature records for Sunday, September 4

Gilroy sizzled at 107 degrees, breaking the old Sept. 4 record of 103 set back in 1998.

bay area heat wave 3 hours ago

Flex Alert Issued for Sixth Straight Day, Heat Warning Extended

California 19 hours ago

Chance of California Power Outages Up as Heat Wave Worsens

This article tagged under:

bay area heat wavebay area weather
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts LX News Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us