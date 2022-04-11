Bay Area Toll Authority to Get Rid of Toll Booths to Ease Traffic on Local Bridges

The Bay Area Toll Authority said it's getting rid of toll booths to ease traffic on local bridges.

This comes as toll booth plazas stayed in place, even though toll collectors and cash payments disappeared during the pandemic, causing traffic to back up.

It's shifting to open road tolling, which doesn't require cars to slow down.

Drivers will still pay with FasTrak, but the new system will work more like the express lanes on the freeway.

The change starts late next year, but it could take until 2026 to complete the project.

The Bay Bridge will be the last bridge to see the changes.