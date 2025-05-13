Bay Area toy store dealing with tariff uncertainly

A popular Bay Area specialty toy store warns that tariffs on China could soon force them to double their prices.

Duane Nelson loves shopping for his grandson at Five Little Monkeys in Lafayette. But he is bracing for prices to spike as stores face big tariffs on toys

Watch NBC Bay Area News free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

“The tariffs directly affect our grandson and anyone who uses toys,” he said.

President Donald Trump has proposed a 145% tariff on goods made in China. While Trump agreed Monday to a 90 pause on tariffs, reducing China tariffs to 30%, toy store owners said the supply chain has already been damaged.

Five Little Monkeys Owner Stephanie Sala said she's been racing to stock up on inventory and will do her best to keep prices affordable. In an Instagram post, she cautioned customers when she is forced to raise prices it's not to make extra money, it's to stay afloat.

"All of the shipping companies have changed their schedules to reduce the shipments coming to U.S. The port workers have been laid off, the truck drivers had been laid off," she said.

Sala said 85% of the toys at Five Little Monkeys are made in China. That means a $10 toy could soon cost $25.

Jodi Hernandez has more in the video above.