Bay Area Transit Services to Run on Reduced Schedules on Thanksgiving

Trains and buses around the Bay Area will run on reduced schedules for Thursday's Thanksgiving holiday.

BART will operate a Sunday schedule on Thursday, running train service from 8 a.m. to midnight, with all five lines running until 9 p.m. and three lines running from 9 p.m. until midnight.

Normal weekday service begins Friday with trains from 5 a.m. to midnight.

Thursday is also a parking holiday, with free parking at all stations except for Milpitas and Berryessa/San Jose, operated by the Santa Clara Valley Transportation Authority. Charging for parking resumes Friday.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

For more information on Thursday's BART schedule, see bart.gov.

Caltrain will operate on a weekend schedule both Thursday and Friday between the San Francisco, San Jose Diridon and Tamien stations.

Caltrain will offer a modified schedule with hourly local service starting in the early morning and one roundtrip train from Gilroy the day after Thanksgiving.

More information about Caltrain's holiday schedules is available online at caltrain.com.

More than 30 local transit agencies exist in the greater Bay Area.

For information on local transportation, visit 511.org for links to each transit agency in the Bay Area.