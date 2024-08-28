Bay Area tribe seeks support for in fight for federal recognition

An indigenous Bay Area tribe is running into roadblocks in its push to seek federal recognition.

At least two local congressional representatives are raising concerns about what else federal recognition could bring.

The Muwekma Ohlone Tribe knows the decision on sovereignty comes from the federal level. But is still hoping for local support.

Among the many steps, an effort to get the backing of the San Jose City Council.

"All we're asking for is full rights just like every tribe in California has. Muwekma refuses to be second class in Indian countries, specifically in California," said Charlene Nijmeh with the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe.

But that goal hit a snag, recently, Bay Area congresswomen Zoe Lofgren and Anna Eshoo each voiced concern about whether the Muwekma tribe will seek gaming rights.

Eshoo expressed her concerns in writing, penning a recent letter that said, "While I recognize that gaming has provided meaningful economic benefits for some tribes, I have concerns about the potentially harmful impacts of gaming on the broader community."

On top of that, the San Jose City Council recently decided to postpone their decision on whether to support the tribe by three weeks.

"We will keep moving forward, and moving around these obstacles, and we'll never give up fighting to get our status restored," Nijmeh said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Meanwhile, many members of the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe are now on a three-month horseback ride from here to Washington D.C. It's an action they're calling the "Trail of Truth," to bring attention to their cause.