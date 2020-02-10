Bay Area Valentine’s Day Events Guide

Love is in the air with Valentine's Day this Friday fast approaching. Here's a running list of events happening in the Bay Area:

SAN FRANCISCO

Goat Happy Hour

At North Beach this Valentine’s, you can get your photo taken with goats (yes, really) with proceeds going to City Grazing and also enjoy a pop-up local maker mart featuring up and coming artists, and local goods and drinks for purchase.

Details: 4 to 8 p.m. (after party 8 to 11 p.m.) on Valentine’s Day at 580 Green St, 580 Green Street in San Francisco. The event is free as long as you RSVP. You can also pay for a “V.I.G.” package and there are options to take photos with the goats. Tickets can be found here.

Pillow Fight

The popular annual pillow fight is expected to draw a thousand people at the Embarcadero Plaza.

Details: 5:50 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. on Valentine’s Day at Embarcadero Plaza. 1 Market Street in San Francisco. Event is free, but bring your own pillow. More information can be found here.

Valentine’s Day Ball

The Valentine’s Day Ball is a dance event for all ages organized by the Society of Single Professionals where you can dress up and dance to your favorite hits.

Details: 8 p.m. to midnight Valentine’s Day at Westin St. Francis Hotel in Union Square. The event will be held in the California Ballroom, 2nd Floor, 335 Powell St., between Geary Post in San Francisco. Conveniently located near the Powell Street BART station and MUNI. Parking also available at the Ellis/OFarrell Garage. Tickets can be found here.

“Single Awareness Day” Pub Crawl

Bar hop, skip lines, pay no entry fees, and receive exclusive pub crawl only drink deals and free shots on this Pub Crawl in San Francisco.

Details: 8 p.m. on Valentine’s Day in the Nob Hill and Union Square neighborhoods. Tickets can be found here.

Partner Yoga

You can bring a date or friend and take an interactive yoga class, including partner-stretches and hands-on assists.

Details: 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, at Bernal Yoga, 908 Cortland Ave. in San Francisco. Tickets can be found here.

"Love Gala" with Sven & The Masterful

Attend this 17-piece orchestra featuring The Pine Box Boys and Brian Crow.

Details: 8:30 to 11:45 p.m. on Valentine’s Day. Tickets can be found here.

2020 Polkapalooza: Polka Music from Today & Yesterday

Schroeder’s Restaurant will have their annual Polkapalooza playing today’s hits and yesterday’s classics with a twist of Polka.

Details: 6 to 9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day at Schroeder’s Restaurant, 240 Front St. in San Francisco. More information can be found here.

EAST BAY

Make Valentine’s Day Cards

At the Oakland Public library, there will be Valentine’s Cards-making for all ages.

Details: 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 12, at the Oakland Public Library, 125 14th St., in Oakland. More details can be found here.

Friday Nights at OMCA

Friday Nights at the Oakland Museum of California will have local cuisine, 'Off The Grid' food trucks, late-night access to the entire museum, hands-on activities for kids, live music and dance from local performers.

Details: 5 to 9 p.m. on Valentine’s Day at the Oakland Museum of California, 1000 Oak St., in Oakland. More information can be found here.

Sweet Family Treat

Reserve a spot to go on a one-hour guided ice cream history walking tour through Oakland’s Rockridge area to explore a variety of ice cream desserts.

Details: 7:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day at 6310 College Ave. in Oakland. Tickets can be found here.

Champagne and Chocolate Love Fest

This Valentine's "Love Fest" event will feature a live DJ, drinks, local vendors and a chance to play a "match game."

Details: Starts 8 p.m. on Valentine's Day at the Southern Cafe, 400 G Street in Antioch. Tickets can be found here.

SOUTH BAY

Ghost of Valentine’s at Winchester Mystery House

The Winchester Mystery House will have two evenings of paranormal illusions in this one-hour audience interactive. An exclusive number of VIP tickets for an intimate after-hours paranormal investigation are also available.

Details: 6:30 p.m. on Valentine’s Day and Saturday, Winchester Mystery House, 525 S. Winchester Blvd in San Jose. Tickets can be found here.

Sweetheart Skate

Bring a date or friends at Aloha Roller Rink’s Sweetheart Skate for a fun skating time.

Details: 5 p.m. on Valentine’s Day at Aloha Roller Rink, 2190 Eastridge Loop in San Jose. More information can be found here.

Valentine's Day Extravaganza

The Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History will have Valentine’s festivities, including a 2-for-1 admission deal, card-making and a dance party.

Details: 10 a.m. on Valentine’s Day at Santa Cruz Museum of Art & History, 705 Front St. in Santa Cruz. More information can be found here.

Wine Benefit for Australian Fire Relief

Enjoy an evening in the tasting room at Black Ridge Vineyards with 100% ticket proceeds going to charities supporting wildfire relief in Australia. There will be wine, live music, food, and dessert.

Details: 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13 at Black Ridge Vineyards, 18570 Black Road, in Los Gatos. More information can be found here.

NORTH BAY

Charles M. Schulz Museum Event

At the Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center in Santa Rosa, red-haired girls and boys can attend for free.

Details: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Valentine’s Day at Charles M. Schulz Museum and Research Center, 2301 Hardies Ln. in Santa Rosa. More information can be found here.

Napa Sweetheart Special

Hop on board Napa's wine train with the option of having a three-hour lunch or two-hour dinner tour of the Napa Valley. Each experience will include a welcome glass of sparkling wine, a multi-course Napa style gourmet meals, and musicians.

Details: 11:30 a.m. for lunch and 6:20 p.m. for dinner on Valentine's Day at the Napa Valley Wine Train, 1274 McKinstry Street in Napa. The offer is also available through the weekend on both Saturday Feb. 15, and Sunday, Feb. 16. Reservations can be made here.