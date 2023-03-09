Bay Area Weather: Atmospheric River to Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, Possible Thunderstorms

An atmospheric river is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and potential thunderstorms to the Bay Area beginning Thursday and continuing into Friday, weather officials say.
Here's what to know about the latest winter storm.
Flood watch for the entire Bay Area
The entire Bay Area will be under a flood watch Thursday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Flooding is possible in low-lying and flood-prone areas as well as along rivers, creeks and streams, the weather service said. Flooding could also occur on streets and in poor drainage areas.
As is always the case, the weather service is reminding motorists to never drive through flooded roads.
Wind advisory for the entire Bay Area
The Bay Area will also be under a wind advisory from 1 p.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. Friday, according to the weather service.
Southerly winds are expected to range from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 50 mph, the weather service said.
The gusty winds could bring down trees and power lines, leading to power outages.
When will it rain in the Bay Area?
The rain arrives Thursday and is slated to continue at various intensities into the middle of next week, according to the weather service.
For Thursday, heavy rain is expected to arrive in the afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Moderate to heavy rainfall remains in the forecast into Friday.
How much rain will fall in the Bay Area?
Here's a look at the potential rainfall amounts between Thursday and Friday night, according to the weather service. The highest totals are expected in the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia mountains.
- Cloverdale: 2-3 inches
- Santa Rosa: 3-4 inches
- Napa: 2-3 inches
- Concord: 1.5-2 inches
- San Francisco: 2-3 inches
- Livermore: 1.5-2 inches
- San Jose: 1.5-2 inches
- Santa Cruz: 4-6 inches
- Hollister: 2-3 inches
- Monterey: 2-3 inches
- Big Sur: 8-10 inches
Thunderstorms possible in the Bay Area
Thunderstorms packing heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds are possible during the day Thursday and Thursday night, the weather service said. The potential for thunderstorms will continue into Saturday.
Use interactive radar to track the storm
Track the storm by using our interactive weather radar below.
Track PG&E power outages
Monitor PG&E power outages by using the interactive map below.