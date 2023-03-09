Bay Area Weather: Atmospheric River to Bring Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds, Possible Thunderstorms

An atmospheric river is expected to bring heavy rain, strong winds and potential thunderstorms to the Bay Area beginning Thursday and continuing into Friday, weather officials say.

Here's what to know about the latest winter storm.

Quick video update on the atmospheric river impacting our area today into Friday. Heavy rain, strong wind, and thunderstorms are all expected. Concerns for flooding and downed trees/power outages as well. Flooding concerns may remain into next week. #cawx pic.twitter.com/tHIV7SkWCa — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 9, 2023

Flood watch for the entire Bay Area

The entire Bay Area will be under a flood watch Thursday through Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

Flooding is possible in low-lying and flood-prone areas as well as along rivers, creeks and streams, the weather service said. Flooding could also occur on streets and in poor drainage areas.

As is always the case, the weather service is reminding motorists to never drive through flooded roads.

Here is a quick informational video with a bit more about flood safety for all, including the deaf & hard of hearing community which explains what you need to know when it comes to flood safety. Stay informed and #WeatherReady https://t.co/GUL96LquD7 #ASL — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 9, 2023

Wind advisory for the entire Bay Area

The Bay Area will also be under a wind advisory from 1 p.m. Thursday until 4 p.m. Friday, according to the weather service.

Southerly winds are expected to range from 20 to 30 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 50 mph, the weather service said.

The gusty winds could bring down trees and power lines, leading to power outages.

When will it rain in the Bay Area?

The rain arrives Thursday and is slated to continue at various intensities into the middle of next week, according to the weather service.

For Thursday, heavy rain is expected to arrive in the afternoon and continue into the evening hours. Moderate to heavy rainfall remains in the forecast into Friday.

How much rain will fall in the Bay Area?

Here's a look at the potential rainfall amounts between Thursday and Friday night, according to the weather service. The highest totals are expected in the Santa Cruz and Santa Lucia mountains.

Cloverdale: 2-3 inches

Santa Rosa: 3-4 inches

Napa: 2-3 inches

Concord: 1.5-2 inches

San Francisco: 2-3 inches

Livermore: 1.5-2 inches

San Jose: 1.5-2 inches

Santa Cruz: 4-6 inches

Hollister: 2-3 inches

Monterey: 2-3 inches

Big Sur: 8-10 inches

Widespread rain, strong winds, and potential thunderstorms arrive this afternoon. Taking a look at potential rainfall totals through Friday night, the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Santa Lucia Range will see the most rain from this system. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5qPXdt18VB — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) March 9, 2023

Thunderstorms possible in the Bay Area

Thunderstorms packing heavy rain, lightning and gusty winds are possible during the day Thursday and Thursday night, the weather service said. The potential for thunderstorms will continue into Saturday.

