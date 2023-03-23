Bay Area Weather Forecast: Cold Coming Saturday With More Rain Arriving Monday

As crews still work to repair roads and return electricity to many parts of the Bay Area, forecasters see a cold front arriving for the weekend followed by at least a couple days of wind and rain.

While Thursday and Friday appear to be mostly clear from any severe weather, overnight Friday into Saturday morning will see colder than normal temperatures with frost expected in the North Bay as well as south in Monterey and San Benito counties.

That will repeat overnight into Sunday morning and Sunday evening, with the South Bay joining the frost fray, according to the National Weather Service.

On Monday and Tuesday, forecasters call for wind and rain to blanket the entire Bay Area.