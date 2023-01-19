bay area weather

Bay Area Weather Forecast: Colder Temps, King Tides

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

Dry weather in the Bay Area's forecast is a welcome relief from recent storms, but it will bring chilly temperatures for the next several days and a freeze warning has already been issued for Friday morning.

Along with colder temperatures, King Tides may bring minor coastal flooding from Thursday morning through Monday afternoon, the National Weather Service said.

The highest astronomical tides of the year, King Tides may impact low-lying areas along the coast and bay shoreline from Thursday through Monday.

After light rain moves through the region on Wednesday night, the cold will set in, with Friday and Saturday mornings set to be the chilliest.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

bay area weather 3 hours ago

Forecast: Chilly Morning

California Jan 16

Biden to Visit Devastated Areas of California on Thursday

In the Bay Area, temperatures between 29 to 32 degrees are expected on Friday morning in North Bay valleys, East Bay interior valleys and hills, and parts of Santa Clara County including the valley and eastern hills, forecasters said.

Temperatures on Saturday morning will probably be similar, the weather service said.

The lower temperatures will put vulnerable populations at risk, the weather service warned.

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area weather
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us