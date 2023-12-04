Bay Area weather forecast: Rain on the way this week

The National Weather Service expects rain to return to the Bay Area on Tuesday night and hang around through early Friday.

From Cloverdale in the north to San Jose in the south, people can expect up to a quarter inch to a half inch of rain, forecasters said Sunday.

The NWS said to plan on wet roadways and slower commute times. Expect cold overnight lows beginning Friday night.

Rain returns to the region Tuesday night and persists at times through early Friday. Plan on wet roadways and slower commute times. Here's a look at how much rain we're expecting along with the probabilities for seeing some specific amounts. #cawx pic.twitter.com/1COce5a15r — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) December 3, 2023