Bay Area weather forecast: Rain on the way this week

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service expects rain to return to the Bay Area on Tuesday night and hang around through early Friday.

From Cloverdale in the north to San Jose in the south, people can expect up to a quarter inch to a half inch of rain, forecasters said Sunday.

The NWS said to plan on wet roadways and slower commute times. Expect cold overnight lows beginning Friday night.

