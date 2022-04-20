bay area weather

Bay Area Weather Forecast: Rain Returns Wednesday, Continues Into Thursday

A springtime storm is expected to bring up to an inch of rain to the Bay Area and multiple feet of snow to the Sierra

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

A spring storm system could deliver up to an inch of rain to the Bay Area by the end of the workweek, according to weather officials.

The National Weather Service said the entire region could pick up anywhere from a half-inch to an inch of rain between Wednesday and Friday morning.

The system is expected to hit the North Bay first during the day Wednesday before spreading south late Wednesday and into early Thursday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Showers and isolated thunderstorms are in the forecast for Thursday and Thursday night.

Showers are expected to taper off Friday morning.

Sierra snow 1 hour ago

California to Get Heavy Snow, Rain From Latest Spring Storm

beach hazard 1 hour ago

Upcoming Storm to Bring Beach Hazards

The weather service has issued a beach hazards statement along the coast due to a "high risk of deadly sneaker waves and strong rip currents." The alert will be in effect from 3 a.m. Thursday to 3 a.m. Saturday.

In the Sierra, heavy snow is in the forecast between Wednesday afternoon and Friday morning, prompting the weather service to issue a winter storm warning. Elevations above 5,000 feet could pick up anywhere from 1 to 2 feet of snow. The higher peaks could receive over 3 feet of fresh snowfall.

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherweather
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports Winter Olympics The Investigative Unit No Man's Land The Moms of Magnolia Street NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts NBCLX Entertainment Video Traffic
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us