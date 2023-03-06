bay area weather

Bay Area Weather Forecast: More Rain, Wind and Possible Snow This Week

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service said Sunday this week won't be the one during which spring sneaks up on the Bay Area.

It's going to be cold with chances of showers through mid-week, with snow showers possible above 3,000 feet.

There will be a chance of sub-freezing temperatures Tuesday into Thursday, with "impactful" rain and wind potential late in the week and into the weekend. The NSW said it has "higher confidence in meaningful wind and rain, but low confidence on rain timing and amounts."

