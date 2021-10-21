Bay Area Weather Forecast: Thursday Showers for Some, Wet Friday Morning

Keep that rain gear within reach.
Scattered showers are expected during the day Thursday in parts of the Bay Area – mostly the North Bay – before more widespread rain returns to the region late Thursday night into Friday morning, according to weather forecasters.
A stronger storm packing more rain and wind is expected Sunday and Monday, forecasters say.
Daytime highs Thursday will range from the 60s along the coast to the 60s and 70s around the Bay and reach the mid 70s in the interior valleys. Overnight lows will be in the upper 50s.
Friday afternoon may also be dry before rain resumes Saturday night.
Bay City News contributed to this report.