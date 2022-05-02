Bay Area Weather Forecast: Windy Monday, Warming Through Midweek

The National Weather Service issued a wind advisory early Monday for much of the Bay Area, along with a warning that temperatures will start rising Tuesday.

Gusts of more than 45 miles per hour are possible along the North Bay coast and in the higher terrain through early Monday night. In the rest of the Bay Area, wind speeds will 20 to 35 mph with gusts a bit stronger.

Good morning early risers! It's looking windy today, so make sure to secure those loose outdoor items! Wind Advisory for the North Bay coast where gusts to 45+ mph are likely this afternoon and evening. #cawx pic.twitter.com/rcuyudaPJJ — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 2, 2022

As we enter the month of May, warmer spring days will become more common. We are expecting some warmer temperatures to return by Weds with widespread 80s and even some lower 90s inland. Image shows forecast highs for Weds May 4th. pic.twitter.com/8tZyErGUtM — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) May 1, 2022

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Bay Area app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Temperatures are expected to climb the next three days, with temperatures in the 80s throughout much of the region and topping 90 degrees on Wednesday in parts of the North Bay, East Bay and South Bay.

Other areas of the region -- Monterey Bay, the coastal areas of the peninsula and he Norby Bay -- will be mostly spared from the mid-week heat and will likely see temperatures slightly above normal only on Wednesday.