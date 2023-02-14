Bay Area Weather: Frost Advisories, Freeze Warnings Issued

Cold and windy conditions are descending on the region, bringing overnight freezes, strong wind gusts and high surf, according to a revised forecast issued Monday night by the National Weather Service that extends a freeze watch to much of the Bay Area.

The update also includes a forecast for rain on Friday.

A wind advisory is currently in effect through 6 a.m. Tuesday for the region's coastline north of Santa Cruz, with winds of 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. To the south, the advisory lasts until 7 p.m. Tuesday on the coast of Monterey County.

A freeze watch will be in effect from 2-9 a.m. Wednesday, with lows expected in the 20s and 30s for most of the area.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

🥶Heads Up - Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings are now in effect for Tuesday night/Wednesday morning. Coldest temperatures interior valleys with lows dipping into the upper 20s. #cawx pic.twitter.com/QuEQTPqtL3 — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) February 14, 2023

Forecasters revised their initial forecast Monday morning, which had called for freezes to be isolated to the interior valleys.

People who are unsheltered and marginally sheltered will be at risk, weather officials said.

The low temperatures could kill crops and other vegetation and damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Residents are urged to start now to protect plants and outdoor water pipes. Pipes should be wrapped and drained or allowed to drip slowly.

People with in-ground sprinkler systems should drain the systems and cover above-ground pipes.