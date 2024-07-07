Bay Area weather forecast: Heat wave peaked, higher temperatures still expected

The heat wave pummeling the Bay Area has peaked and cooler temperatures are expected Sunday, though still well above normal, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures five to 10 degrees cooler than Saturday are expected Sunday and the improvement is expected to continue through Tuesday. Temperatures will still be above normal in the coming week, but will stay out of the 100s in much of the Bay Area, the weather service predicted Sunday.

Sunday temperatures will still be well above average for inland areas, with moderate to major heat risk, especially at higher elevations, the weather service said.

All red flag warnings have expired and the forecast continues to improve for the coming week, according to the weather service. The Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning are still in effect through Wednesday, but the weather service said this will likely be shortened, downgraded, or cancelled Monday morning depending on the zone, the weather service said.

⚠️Reminder: Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories until Wednesday evening in areas away from the immediate coast. Dangerous heat inland will bring risks of heat-related illnesses to most people. Never leave children or pets in vehicles! #CAwx pic.twitter.com/5RSfagCBcg — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) July 5, 2024