bay area weather

Bay Area weather forecast: Heat wave peaked, higher temperatures still expected

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The heat wave pummeling the Bay Area has peaked and cooler temperatures are expected Sunday, though still well above normal, the National Weather Service said.

Temperatures five to 10 degrees cooler than Saturday are expected Sunday and the improvement is expected to continue through Tuesday. Temperatures will still be above normal in the coming week, but will stay out of the 100s in much of the Bay Area, the weather service predicted Sunday.

Watch NBC Bay Area News 📺 Streaming free 24/7

bay area weather

Cooling centers, other resources during Bay Area heat wave

bay area weather

No relief in sight: Bay Area heat advisory, excessive heat warning extended

Sunday temperatures will still be well above average for inland areas, with moderate to major heat risk, especially at higher elevations, the weather service said.

All red flag warnings have expired and the forecast continues to improve for the coming week, according to the weather service. The Heat Advisory and Excessive Heat Warning are still in effect through Wednesday, but the weather service said this will likely be shortened, downgraded, or cancelled Monday morning depending on the zone, the weather service said.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.
Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area weatherweather
Local Climate in Crisis Making It In The Bay State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community About Us
About Us Our News Standards TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV NBC Sports Bay Area
Contact Us