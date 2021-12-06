Bay Area Weather: Light Rain Expected Beginning Late Monday Afternoon

It won't be a lot, but it'll be something.

Light rain is expected to fall in the Bay Area between late Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning, weather officials say.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The National Weather Service said the "quick moving system" could deliver anywhere from a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rainfall.

NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall said the incoming system is "weak" as it will likely feature off-and-on showers.

Light rain is in the forecast for Monday late afternoon/evening and overnight into Tuesday morning. Might see a tenth or up to a quarter of an inch with this quick moving system. Here is a model simulation of the system passing through. #Cawx pic.twitter.com/zfYGmi66dP — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) December 6, 2021

Hall said another system on Thursday could bring more rain to the Bay Area and some light snow to the Sierra Nevada.

Another rain chance for the Bay Area is possible late Sunday into early next Monday, Hall said.