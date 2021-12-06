Bay Area Weather: Light Rain Expected Beginning Late Monday Afternoon

It won't be a lot, but it'll be something.
Light rain is expected to fall in the Bay Area between late Monday afternoon and early Tuesday morning, weather officials say.
The National Weather Service said the "quick moving system" could deliver anywhere from a tenth to a quarter of an inch of rainfall.
NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall said the incoming system is "weak" as it will likely feature off-and-on showers.
Hall said another system on Thursday could bring more rain to the Bay Area and some light snow to the Sierra Nevada.
Another rain chance for the Bay Area is possible late Sunday into early next Monday, Hall said.