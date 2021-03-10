Snow Covers Bay Area Peaks, Hail Blankets North Bay Roadways

Mother Nature on Wednesday brought a little bit of everything to the Bay Area, from fresh snow to the upper elevations to a striking amount of hail in some North Bay communities.

Some areas in and around Santa Rosa looked more like the Sierra Nevada as hail piled up like snow on some roadways.

*Multiple Vehicle Accidents - Severe Weather*

The Santa Rosa Fire Department continues to respond to multiple crashes including several on Highway 101. Significant hail storms and heavy downpours continue to be reported. Please limit unnecessary travel and slow down. @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/B8PJHdB3CY — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) March 10, 2021

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said it was responding to multiple crashes amid the severe weather.

"Please limit unnecessary travel and slow down," the fire department said in a tweet.

Holy snowstorm, Batman! Current conditions at the intersection of Old Redwood Hwy. and Mark West Springs Rd. ❄️



Slow down and stay alert. We are already hearing reports of car accidents. pic.twitter.com/JQ2uDbSsRQ — Sonoma Sheriff (@sonomasheriff) March 10, 2021

Expect delays US-101 near River Rd. We are out with two crashes currently. Please slow down on these slick roadways! pic.twitter.com/AnknsaccAk — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) March 10, 2021

Mount Diablo in the East Bay and parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains were just some of the higher elevation areas to receive a dusting of snow.

The Mt. Chaul cam 📷 is offering us breathtaking views from the Santa Cruz Mountains 🗻 where temps above 1500ft are still running between 35-40F this morning. Be sure to practice safe winter weather driving if you plan to drive at higher elevations. #CaWx pic.twitter.com/WFONGLBFSC — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) March 10, 2021

#DEVELOPING There is a dusting of SNOW in the hills east of Gilroy and Morgan Hill this morning. ⁦@nbcbayarea⁩ pic.twitter.com/UpsOQLvlYe — John Zuchelli (@tvzuke) March 10, 2021

