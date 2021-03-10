Snow Covers Bay Area Peaks, Hail Blankets North Bay Roadways

Mother Nature on Wednesday brought a little bit of everything to the Bay Area, from fresh snow to the upper elevations to a striking amount of hail in some North Bay communities.
Some areas in and around Santa Rosa looked more like the Sierra Nevada as hail piled up like snow on some roadways.
The Santa Rosa Fire Department said it was responding to multiple crashes amid the severe weather.
"Please limit unnecessary travel and slow down," the fire department said in a tweet.
Mount Diablo in the East Bay and parts of the Santa Cruz Mountains were just some of the higher elevation areas to receive a dusting of snow.
