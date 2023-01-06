Bay Area Storms: Multiple Rounds of Rain in the Forecast

Multiple rounds of rain will return to the Bay Area Saturday through Tuesday, bringing with them the possibility of flooding, landslides, power outages and other problems, according to weather officials.

Here's what you need to know about the upcoming storm systems.

When will it be raining in the Bay Area?

Following a break Friday, the rain will return Saturday and continue over the next several days with some quick breaks in between.

Saturday and Sunday will feature periods of heavier on-and-off rain, especially in the North Bay and the Santa Cruz Mountains.

"The brunt of the storm will be hitting us Saturday evening into Sunday morning where we see more waves of widespread heavy rain," NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall said.

Storm systems Monday and Tuesday are expected to be stronger than the weekend ones.

"Not a lot of breaks here," Hall said. "It's going to be very busy."

Here we go again! The next few days will feature multiple rounds of rain. Flood watch begins for the North Bay Saturday morning, expanding area-wide Saturday afternoon, lasting through Tuesday.



In addition to flooding, expect gusty winds, downed trees, and power outages.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/33Kh7hJflR — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) January 6, 2023

Flood watch issued for the entire Bay Area

The entire Bay Area will be under a flood watch Saturday through Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.

In the North Bay, the flood watch will kick in Saturday morning. For the rest of the Bay Area, it will begin Saturday afternoon.

Forecasted Bay Area rainfall totals

Here's how much rainfall the region could receive over the course of the four-day storm window, according to the weather service.

Valleys: 2 to 3 inches

Hills: 3 to 6 inches

Santa Cruz Mountains and Big Sur coast: up to 8 to 10 inches

The term "bomb cyclone" describes a storm that’s rapidly intensifying. The weather event happens when the atmospheric pressure of the storm drops 24-millibar (the unit that measures atmospheric pressure) in 24 hours.

What problems will the storms bring to the Bay Area?

Like previous storms that pounded the Bay Area, the next ones will present similar problems, weather officials say.

The combination of rain and wind is expected to cause widespread flooding, landslides, downed trees and power outages.

