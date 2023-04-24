bay area weather

Bay Area Forecast: Warming Trend on the Way

By Bay City News

NBC Universal, Inc.

The National Weather Service said Sunday night the Bay Area will see above normal temperatures this week

A warming trend is on the way Tuesday through Thursday, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Forecasters said there's a 30 percent chance temperatures could reach the 90s.

Gradual cooling is expected Friday into next weekend, but highs in the interior will still hit the mid 70s to mid 80s.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

The NSW said the higher temperatures will pose a moderate heat risk to people in the interior, especially those without effective cooling systems and adequate hydration.

bay area weather Apr 21

Forecast: Cool Down Before Warm Up

California 18 hours ago

California's Climate Moving Forward

Copyright BAYCN - Bay City News

This article tagged under:

bay area weather
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us