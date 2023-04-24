Bay Area Forecast: Warming Trend on the Way

The National Weather Service said Sunday night the Bay Area will see above normal temperatures this week
A warming trend is on the way Tuesday through Thursday, with temperatures reaching the upper 80s Wednesday and Thursday. Forecasters said there's a 30 percent chance temperatures could reach the 90s.
Gradual cooling is expected Friday into next weekend, but highs in the interior will still hit the mid 70s to mid 80s.
The NSW said the higher temperatures will pose a moderate heat risk to people in the interior, especially those without effective cooling systems and adequate hydration.
