Bay Area Weather Will Be Much Cooler by Mid-Week

Lows on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be 39 in San Francisco, 33 in San Jose and 30 in Livermore

The spring-like weather that the Bay Area and northern California have enjoyed for the last week is about to end as early as Monday, according to the National Weather Service, as an arctic cold front puts most of the country into a deep freeze.

The Bay Area forecast calls for temperatures to start cooling Sunday with a rapid change in the weather by Monday or Tuesday.

On Monday, a dry cold front will bring cooler air to the Bay Area with blustery winds by Monday evening. Lows on Tuesday and Wednesday are expected to be 39 in San Francisco, 33 in San Jose and 30 in Livermore.

The region may experience a chance of showers by Tuesday morning with snow levels down to the 2,000-foot level.

The forecast calls for a chance of showers from San Francisco southward.

