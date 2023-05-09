Weekend Temperatures to Reach 80s, 90s in Parts of the Bay Area

Above normal temperatures are coming to the Bay Area this weekend as the region gets closer to summer, according to the National Weather Service.

Near the coast and Bay highs are expected to be in the 70s, while inland areas of the North Bay, East Bay and South Bay are forecast to reach the 80s and perhaps the 90s.

That's 10 to 15 degrees above normal for inland areas, but not out of the ordinary, said National Weather Service meteorologist Sean Miller.

"It is a nice little warm up," Miller said. "We'll definitely feel it."

That's because it has been so cool and rainy this past winter and spring.

Monday was a few degrees below normal in Oakland, Miller said.

Weather officials said the risk to people from the heat is minor Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Saturday will be the warmest day and Monday temperatures will start to cool down, Miller said.

Noon highs Saturday may hit 90 in Concord and King City. At noon Saturday, temperatures may reach 89 in Livermore and 88 in San Jose.