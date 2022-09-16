Some much-needed rain arrived in the Bay Area Sunday as an early-season storm system is slated to bring widespread rain and wind to rest of the area into early next week, according to forecasters.

Daytime highs will be in the 60s and 70s throughout the region. Overnight lows will range mostly in the 50s. Rain and showers are expected to last through Wednesday with clearing skies on Thursday. There are also chance of thunderstorms for parts of the area.

Sunday night calls for rain and lows in the low 60s.

Between now and Tuesday morning, locations in the North Bay could pick up anywhere from 1 to 2 inches of rainfall, while the mountains could collect up to 3 inches, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasted rainfall totals for the rest of the Bay Area range from about a half-inch to 1.5 inches.

Some parts of Sonoma, Lake and Mendocino counties are seeing isolated thunderstorms as of 5 p.m. Sunday.

Thunderstorms ongoing in the North Bay to Mendocino and Lake Counties, and steady rain rates continuing in the Santa Cruz Mountains. Making good rain gains later in the day approaching 5pm. #CAwx 9/18/2022 pic.twitter.com/wyRITahuiq — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) September 18, 2022

Wind Advisory issued for Bay Area

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory until 4 a.m. Monday for the coast and coastal hills of the Bay Area. The weather service said to expect wind speeds with gusts up to 45 mph in windier locations.

A Wind Advisory has been issued from 6 am Sunday through 4 am Monday for the coast and coastal hills for southerly wind gusts to 45 mph. Down trees and limbs may lead to possible power outages with sand and debris blowing across Highway 1 form Sonoma to Big Sur.#CAwx pic.twitter.com/qdfdULrftM — NWS Bay Area 🌉 (@NWSBayArea) September 17, 2022

Map of the upcoming rain forecast

The map below from the weather service provides a more detailed look at forecasted rainfall totals for the entire region.

Next 24 hours: 7pm Sunday to 7pm Monday rain totals should be less vs. today with more of an inland NorCal focus. Will need to monitor rain rates/hr over fire zones for potential debris flows through Tuesday. #CAwx 9/18/2022 pic.twitter.com/NGje3lotuQ — Rob Mayeda (@RobMayeda) September 18, 2022

Bay City News contributed to the report.