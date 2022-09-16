An early-season storm system is slated to bring widespread rain to the Bay Area late this weekend into early next week, according to forecasters.
Between Saturday night and Tuesday morning, locations in the North Bay could pick up anywhere from 1.5 to 3 inches of rainfall, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasted rainfall totals for the rest of the Bay Area range from about a half-inch to 1.5 inches.
The map below from the weather service shows the forecasted rainfall totals for the storm.
NBC Bay Area Meteorologist Kari Hall said the precipitation will most likely be off and on.
"At times it may be heavy, but there will also be some breaks in between," she said.
