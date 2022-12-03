Weekend Storm Causes Flooding, Doesn't Dampen Holiday Spirits

The storm caused flooding across the Bay Area Saturday.

The relentless rain caused major flooding, which created a daunting clean-up job near the intersection of old Oakland Road and Montague Expressway.

Slick roads also made driving more dangerous, leading to spin outs in San Jose on Almaden Expressway.

But despite the challenges the storm created, the wet weather did not dampen the holiday spirit in downtown Redwood City.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

Hundreds came together to see these two giant trees light up Saturday night.

“We love the rain. We need it so badly and we’ve been here in Redwood City a number of years, and this is our first time at the tree lighting. It’s a fabulous night and I’m glad there are too many people,” said Redwood City resident Millie Cross.

Instead of complaining about the rain and cold temperatures, 10-year-old Danil Sklyar found magic in the storm.

“It reminds me of the Christmas spirit. The tiny drops. They seem like snow,” Sklyar said.

Music filled the air with carolers roaming the streets in Redwood City and crowds gathered to watch the holiday train pull in downtown, showcasing performers.

In Hayward, people were able to stay dry. A tree lighting ceremony was held indoors.

Steady rain is expected into the evening especially around the South Bay and inland East Bay where some localized runoff and roadway flooding will be possible especially due to downed leaves and clogged drains. Rob Mayeda has the Microclimate Forecast.