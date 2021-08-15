Bay Area's Afghan Community Reacts to Taliban Takeover in Kabul

Little Kabul in Fremont is considered one of the largest Afghan communities in the United States.

On Sunday evening, a lot of people there were concerned and were closely watching the Taliban situation in Afghanistan.

On the same day, the Taliban swept into Afghanistan's capital after the government collapsed and the embattled president joined an exodus of his fellow citizens and foreigners.

The people who spoke to NBC Bay Area’s Marianne Favro Sunday said the relatives they contacted in Kabul are safe but they worry that will change in the next 24 hours.

Markets and businesses in Little Kabul in Fremont people shared information they received from friends and family in Afghanistan. Some are in shock the Taliban takeover happened so swiftly.

Zambih of Fremont said he’s worried about his family in Kabul.

“They are very scared what will happen next? Will the situation be with the government? Will it get worse day by day in Afghanistan?” he said.

Zambih said he feels it was irresponsible that the Afghan President left the country and the military didn’t do more to defend the government.

Some others said their relatives are already packing up and fleeing Kabul, fearing what the new government will look like.

