Bay Area's Metallica Launches MasterClass: ‘Being a Band'

Want to be a rock star? Who wouldn't?

Now, perhaps it won't be such a far-fetched dream for some with the help of Bay Area legendary rock band Metallica and their newly launched MasterClass course, "Being a Band."

In celebration of their 40th anniversary, Metallica's James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Robert Trujillo and Kirk Hammett share personal experiences and advice for how to start, grow and stay together as a band. MasterClass members get an exclusive look at the iconic band's making of some of their top hit records, including "One" and "Enter Sandman."

"We have sustained our bond for more than 40 years because we've learned a lot about each other and ourselves over time," said Hetfield, lead vocalist and co-founder of Metallica, in a statement for MasterClass. "In our class we not only teach MasterClass members how we write songs and find inspiration for our music, but how the experiences we've had together have contributed to successful creative collaboration."

The band in conjunction with MasterClass released a trailer for the course on YouTube:

The course, which contains 15 video lessons, also covers technical aspects of making music as a group, including collaborative songwriting, giving and receiving criticism, performance techniques for live gigs and making an album.

Metallica formed in October 1981 in Los Angeles and soon after relocated to the Bay Area. They've released 28 albums and won eight Grammys. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2009.