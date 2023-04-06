Bay Bridge

Eastbound Bay Bridge Lanes Reopen After Deadly Crash

By Bay City News

All lanes of eastbound Interstate 80 have reopened early Thursday about 90 minutes after a fatal collision briefly blocked them on the western span of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge as it enters Yerba Buena Island, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP announced the reopening at 3:30 a.m. Officers had responded to a 2:02 a.m. report of the collision and all lanes were blocked for about 30 minutes until one lane was reopened.

No further details were immediately available.

