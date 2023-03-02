Bay Bridge Lights Display Going Dark

The Bay Bridge lights display is set to go dark on Sunday.

An artist installed the lights about 10 years ago, but over the years some have broken and/or gone out, and it's become too costly to repair them.

Nonprofit Illuminate is trying to raise money to replace the lights with a bigger display, but it's not cheap. The new project would cost about $11 million with double the number of lights, making them visible on both sides of the bridge.