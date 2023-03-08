Police Activity Prompts Heavy Traffic on Bay Bridge

Heavy traffic is expected on the Bay Bridge due to police activity on the eastbound side, officials said. That police activity is over and traffic is clearing up quickly.

The S.F. Department of Emergency Management advised that people should still expect delays and use alternate routes.

The police activity was originally reported around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday near the Treasure Island exit.

S.F. Muni also tweeted that service to and from downtown may also be delayed due to that traffic.

