San Francisco

Police Activity Prompts Heavy Traffic on Bay Bridge

By Cameron Lallana

NBC Bay Area

Heavy traffic is expected on the Bay Bridge due to police activity on the eastbound side, officials said. That police activity is over and traffic is clearing up quickly.

The S.F. Department of Emergency Management advised that people should still expect delays and use alternate routes.

The police activity was originally reported around 3:20 p.m. Wednesday near the Treasure Island exit.

S.F. Muni also tweeted that service to and from downtown may also be delayed due to that traffic.

Get a weekly recap of the latest San Francisco Bay Area housing news. Sign up for NBC Bay Area’s Housing Deconstructed newsletter.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
Decision 2022 Local Coronavirus Pandemic Climate in Crisis State U.S. & World Sports The Investigative Unit Submit a tip Digital Series NBC Bay Area Responds Submit a consumer complaint How To Explainers California Live Weather Weather Alerts Entertainment Video Traffic Community
Community About Us TV Schedule Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us