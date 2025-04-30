Police activity shuts down multiple lanes on Bay Bridge

Multiple eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge are shut down due to police activity.

The incident was reported at 3:36 p.m. just west of Treasure Island, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There is no estimated time lanes will reopen.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed traffic in the area backed up for several miles.

No other information was immediately available.

As we continue to work at resolving this incident, we are closing the #1 & #5 e/b lanes, of I-80 (SFOBB), just W/ Treasure Island for public safety. The #2, 3, & 4 lanes will remain open during the incident & updates will be provided. Please take alternate routes if possible. pic.twitter.com/9ew2ulxi1i — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) April 30, 2025