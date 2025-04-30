San Francisco

Police activity shuts down multiple lanes on Bay Bridge

By NBC Bay Area staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

Multiple eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge are shut down due to police activity.

The incident was reported at 3:36 p.m. just west of Treasure Island, according to the California Highway Patrol.

There is no estimated time lanes will reopen.

Aerial coverage from NBC Bay Area's SkyRanger showed traffic in the area backed up for several miles.

No other information was immediately available.

This article tagged under:

San Francisco
