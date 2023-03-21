Overturned Big-Rig Shuts Down Lanes on Bay Bridge

Major delays are expected during Tuesday's evening commute after a big-rig overturned on the Bay Bridge.
The California Highway Patrol said four eastbound lanes are blocked and advised motorists to use alternate routes.
CHP said all other big rigs should exit off eastbound Interstate 80 at 4th Street because there is not enough clearance for trucks to pass the overturned truck.
