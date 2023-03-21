Overturned Big-Rig Shuts Down Lanes on Bay Bridge

Major delays are expected during Tuesday's evening commute after a big-rig overturned on the Bay Bridge.

The California Highway Patrol said four eastbound lanes are blocked and advised motorists to use alternate routes.

CHP said all other big rigs should exit off eastbound Interstate 80 at 4th Street because there is not enough clearance for trucks to pass the overturned truck.

#UPDATE: All big-rigs are being asked to exit off EB I-80 at 4th Street due to overturned big-rig. @CHPSanFrancisco says there isn't sufficient clearance for trucks to pass the truck. Motorists are encouraged to take U.S. 101 Golden Gate Bridge and State Route 92 for detour. https://t.co/CYJBsYS7Zn — Caltrans District 4 (@CaltransD4) March 22, 2023

UPDATE: CREWS ARE WORKING TO MITIGATE THIS ROLLOVER EB 80 BAY BRIDGE-- EXPECT DELAYS



PHOTO CREDIT SFFD PIO https://t.co/kl1cQwJ2a6 pic.twitter.com/evKDxwxWbP — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 22, 2023

MAJOR TRAFFIC ALERT



All trucks are being asked to exit I-80 e/b, @ 4th St. Please do not attempt to cross the San Francisco/Oakland Bay Bridge at this time. There is not sufficient clearance for any trucks to pass the overturned truck & it will only create further congestion. pic.twitter.com/WDIezhqvO3 — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) March 21, 2023